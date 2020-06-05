Snooker chief tests positive hours after seeking permission to reopen clubs

Munawwar Hussain Shaikh (C) tests positive for coronavirus. Photo: File

Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) President Munawwar Hussain Shaikh tested positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday evening, just hours after having issued a press release seeking the reopening of snooker parlours, The News reported.

"I had been feeling unwell for the past few days with fever and cough. I got myself tested and the report arrived last night confirming that I have the virus," he said.

"I have isolated myself at my own residence and am taking the prescribed medicines. Thankfully fever has subsided and I don’t feel any notable discomfort yet. I am confident that I will recover quickly."

Meanwhile, Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, another top official of the PBSA, seemed in high spirits while recuperating from COVID-19.

"By the grace of God, I am much better now after having quarantined at home for the past couple of weeks. In fact about 12 days have passed when I was tested positive and there’s a plan to get myself re-tested within the next few days to get cleared," he said on Thursday.

Furthermore, Shaikh expressed hope that authorities will issue directives for reopening of snooker parlours soon.

"It’s important to enable national snooker players, living in different cities and towns, to practice and hone their skills for participation in future international snooker competitions," Shaikh said.

