Sahibzada Farhan drops, Fakhar Zaman and Salman Mirza rise in ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan (left) and pacer Salman Mirza. - AFP/ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan players experienced a mix of gains and losses in the latest ICC T20I rankings, while India’s Varun Chakaravarthy has been replaced as the top bowler in the shortest format.

In the T20I batters' rankings, Sahibzada Farhan slipped one place to third, while India’s Ishan Kishan moved up two spots to claim second. His teammate, Abhishek Sharma, continues to hold the top position.

Saim Ayub dropped one place to 36th, Babar Azam retained his 37th spot, and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha rose one position to 40th with 547 points. Opening batter Fakhar Zaman also climbed one place to 70th.

Among bowlers, Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed maintained his third spot, while the top position saw a change as Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan dethroned India’s Varun Chakaravarthy to become the number one bowler.

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz held on to his 12th position, while Salman Mirza impressed with a rise of two places to 19th. Pacer Shaheen Afridi remained at 35th.

Other players’ rankings remained largely stable, with Usman Tariq and Sufiyan Muqeem holding 55th and 60th spots respectively. Saim Ayub is 67th, followed by Shadab Khan at 72nd and Haris Rauf at 84th.

The ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings saw no major changes. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza continues to lead, followed by India’s Hardik Pandya in second, with Pakistan’s Saim Ayub at third.

Mohammad Nawaz retained eighth, Shadab Khan remained 22nd, Faheem Ashraf and Salman Ali Agha kept their 55th and 56th positions respectively and Shaheen Afridi stayed at 65th.