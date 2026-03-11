Bangladesh elect to bowl first against Pakistan in ODI series opener

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (second from left) flips the coin while Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi calls at the toss ahead of the first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 11, 2026. - PCB

MIRPUR: Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan here on Wednesday at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Md Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Kumar Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam and Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed.

Head-to-head

Historically, Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in 39 ODIs. Out of these matches, Pakistan have won 34, while Bangladesh have emerged victorious on five occasions.

Matches played: 39

Bangladesh won: 5

Pakistan won: 34

Form guide

Bangladesh will look to bounce back against Pakistan after consecutive defeats to Afghanistan and West Indies. The hosts will aim to make the most of their home advantage to secure the opening victory.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are in a strong position after back-to-back ODI series wins over South Africa and Sri Lanka. They will look to maintain the same momentum despite a few new faces in the squad who will be eager to make their mark.

Bangladesh: W, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, L