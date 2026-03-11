Santner, Latham to share captaincy as New Zealand announce squad for South Africa T20Is

The collage of photos shows New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner (left) and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham. — ICC/AFP

Mitchell Santner will captain New Zealand for the first three matches of the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, before passing the reins to Test skipper Tom Latham for the final two fixtures on home soil.

The all-rounder is among several players who featured in the recent T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka set to be rested at various stages throughout the series.

The rotation policy is designed to maintain freshness ahead of a demanding schedule that includes a tour of Bangladesh in April-May – overlapping with the IPL and PSL windows – followed by winter trips to England and the West Indies.

Latham is poised to make his first T20I appearance in nearly three years, having impressed for Canterbury in both the Super Smash and the Ford Trophy.

Off-spinning all-rounder Michael Bracewell continues his recovery after being ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a calf injury.

The selection panel also opted against including fast bowlers Adam Milne (ankle), Blair Tickner (ankle) and Will O'Rourke (back) due to fitness concerns.

"We've certainly had to be pragmatic in selecting this squad," selector Gavin Larsen said in an NZC statement. "We're lucky to have strong depth across the different skill-sets which has afforded us the opportunity to rest a few players and introduce some others.

"That provides an excellent opportunity for many to stake their claim for regular inclusion in the T20 team moving forward as we begin a new World Cup cycle."

Devon Conway is expected to keep wicket for the first three encounters, with Central Stags' Dane Cleaver – cousin of Kane Williamson – taking over behind the stumps for the final two matches.

Cleaver missed last month's Ford Trophy final with back spasms but has since returned to action in the Plunket Shield, hitting 109 for Central Districts in Napier.

Cleaver's domestic teammate, Jayden Lennox, is in line for a T20I debut after impressing during January's ODI series in India.

The 31-year-old cramped India's right-handers with his angle across the bat, playing a key role in New Zealand's first bilateral ODI series victory on Indian soil.

Lennox will slot in as the frontline left-arm spinner for the final two matches following Santner's departure.

Off-spinning all-rounder Cole McConchie – who proved a surprise wicket-taking option against left-handers during the T20 World Cup – and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi have been selected for all five fixtures.

Northern Brave opener Katene Clarke has earned his maiden Black Caps call-up. The 26-year-old, younger brother of 2008 Under-19 World Cup squad member Tamati Clarke, topped the Super Smash run charts with 431 runs in nine innings at a strike rate exceeding 170.

During the tournament, he became just the fifth player to score multiple centuries in the competition, joining Will Young, Brendon McCullum, Conway and Glenn Phillips.

Bevon Jacobs has the chance to showcase his power-hitting against his birth country after rattling off a record five consecutive fifties in the Super Smash.

Wellington pair Tim Robinson and Nick Kelly – the latter in contention for an ODI debut – could feature in the top order.

Jimmy Neesham and Josh Clarkson provide seam-bowling all-round options, while fast bowler Nathan Smith returns to the international fold following injury.

Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears, both part of the reserves during the T20 World Cup, may also see game time during the series.

The five-match T20I series begins on March 15 in Mount Maunganui, running alongside the women's equivalent between the two nations.

"The show goes on as they say and it promises to be a big series against South Africa who are always strong and will be smarting from the loss in the World Cup semi-final," Larsen said.

"It's a great opportunity for Kiwi fans to see many of our guys back on the park so quickly after the World Cup and I know those in the squad are looking forward to playing in front of their home crowd again."

New Zealand T20I Squad:

Mitchell Santner (capt, matches 1-3), Katene Clarke (4-5), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk, 4-5), Devon Conway (wk, 1-3), Lockie Ferguson (2-3), Zak Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (capt, 4-5), Jayden Lennox (4-5), Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith and Ish Sodhi.