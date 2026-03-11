National T20 Cup 2026: All-round Arafat Minhas helps Multan beat Lahore Blues in nail-biter clash

Multan players discuss strategy after Arafat Minhas took a wicket during their National T20 Cup 2026 match against Lahore Blues at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 10, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: All-rounder Arafat Minhas delivered an impressive performance to guide Multan Region to a thrilling three-run victory over Lahore Blues in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2026 at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Multan had a shaky start as openers Muhammad Naeem and skipper Imam-ul-Haq failed to provide a solid foundation. Both were dismissed within the first four overs of the innings.

Naeem was the first to depart after scoring 12 off seven balls, including a four and a six, falling to Muhammad Salman. Imam followed soon after, dismissed by Shahid Aziz for 13 off 11 deliveries with two boundaries, leaving Multan struggling at 28-2 in 3.3 overs.

The early trouble deepened when Moheer Saeed was removed by Nisar Ahmed for 12 off 10 balls, which included a six, reducing Multan to three down inside the powerplay.

A recovery effort was led by Bismillah Khan and Muhammad Shahzad, who steadied the innings with a valuable 44-run partnership.

However, Khan’s resistance ended when he was dismissed by Muhammad Rizwan for 27 off 23 deliveries, including two fours and a six, with the score at 93-4 in 11.5 overs.

Shahzad then found support from Arafat Minhas, and the pair accelerated the scoring. Shahzad brought up a crucial half-century and the duo added a brisk 54-run partnership to lift Multan’s total.

Shahzad’s knock came to an end when Rizwan struck again, dismissing him for 54 off 40 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes.

Minhas followed shortly afterwards, also falling to Rizwan after a quickfire 35 from just 17 deliveries, which included two fours and two sixes, leaving Multan at 160-6 in 18 overs.

Late fireworks from Waseem Akram and Amir Yamin powered Multan close to the 200-run mark.

The pair added 40 runs in the final two overs, with Waseem remaining unbeaten on 17 off seven balls, striking three fours, while Yamin smashed 24 off just six deliveries, hitting three fours and two sixes.

For Lahore Blues, Rizwan was the standout bowler with figures of 3 for 39 in his four overs, while Nisar Ahmed, Shahid Aziz and Muhammad Salman picked up one wicket each.

In reply to the 201-run target, Lahore Blues fought hard but eventually finished on 197-6 in their 20 overs, falling just short despite a strong batting effort.

Opener Umar Siddique Khan led the charge with a superb 91 off 51 balls, smashing 13 fours and three sixes.

Ali Razzaq provided late momentum with a brisk 45 from 26 deliveries, including two fours and four sixes, while Imran Butt chipped in with 20 off 15 balls.

However, Multan’s bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages.

Arafat Minhas and Sirajuddin claimed two wickets each, while Amir Yamin and Moheer Saeed picked up one apiece to seal a narrow but memorable victory for Multan.