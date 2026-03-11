William Saliba fit to feature against Leverkusen, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal's William Saliba reacts against Sporting CP in the Champions League on November 26, 2024. — Reuters

Arsenal visit Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday with manager Mikel Arteta confirming that centre back William Saliba is fit to feature, while captain Martin Odegaard has been ruled out of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Saliba, who has missed Arsenal's last two matches in all competitions with an ankle injury, returns to bolster a defence that is otherwise at full strength.

However, Odegaard's absence leaves Arsenal without their creative hub in midfield.

Arteta added that Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard "are a possibility, we will see tomorrow," while Gabriel Magalhaes, Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi are all available.

Arsenal suffered the disappointment of a Champions League semi-final exit last season, ending their hopes of winning European club soccer's biggest prize for the first time.

"Yes, you learn about the things you did well. You learn about the things you can improve," Arteta said. "This is football and you have to show it tomorrow night. Champions League is about the day, and within that day there are moments."

Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town at the weekend moved them into the FA Cup quarter-finals and led to talk about the elusive quadruple -- Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup trophies in the same season.

Arsenal currently top the Premier League standings.

Asked whether he believes his side are ready to win major trophies this season, Arteta kept the focus narrow.

"I live in the present, and I prepare for everything that I expect, and I feel inspired to inspire those players to play the same way," he said. "This is football, there is so much to do."

Arsenal host Leverkusen in the second leg on March 17.