National T20 Cup: Abbottabad thump Karachi Blues in high-scoring contest

Abbottabad's Kamran Ghulam (right) and Shahzaib Khan bump fists during their National T20 Cup match against Karachi Blues at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 10, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Top-order batters Shahzaib Khan and Kamran Ghulam smashed blistering half-centuries to help Abbottabad successfully chase down a daunting 202-run target and beat Karachi Blues by eight wickets in the seventh match of the National T20 Cup here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Put into bat first, Karachi Blues registered a formidable total of 201/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of right-handed opener Ahsan Ali's brisk half-century.

Ahsan remained the top-scorer for the 2016 champions with 67 off just 36 deliveries, hitting seven fours and three sixes.

He was supported by fellow opener Jahanzaib Sultan, who made a 29-ball 42, while wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan contributed with 40 off 25 deliveries.

Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Abbottabad, taking two wickets for 32 runs in his four overs, while Shahab Khan and Arshad Iqbal chipped in with one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 202-run target, Abbottabad comfortably struck the winning runs for the loss of two wickets and 20 balls to spare, courtesy of a century-plus partnership for the second wicket between Shahzaib and Ghulam.

The in-form duo scripted an astounding recovery for Abbottabad after their opener, Sajjad Ali Hashmi (one), perished with just 18 runs on the board by putting together 115 runs at a brisk pace for the second wicket.

Khalil Ahmed eventually broke the match-defining partnership by dismissing Shahzaib, who made 75 off 38 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.

Following his dismissal, Ghulam joined forces with all-rounder Khushdil Shah, and the duo ultimately led Abbottabad over the line in the 17th over with an unbeaten 70-run partnership.

Ghulam top-scored for Abbottabad with an unbeaten 81 off 42 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and two sixes, while Khushdil made 38 not out from 16 deliveries, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Jahandad Khan and Khalil could pick up a wicket apiece for Karachi Blues.

The eight-wicket victory helped Abbottabad pip Karachi Blues and secure the summit position in the Group B standings of the National T20 Cup, as the side now have four points in two matches.