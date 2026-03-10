Phillies' Jesus Luzardo finalises contract extension

An undated photo of Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo. — Reuters

Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo finalised a five-year contract extension worth $135 million on Tuesday, a deal that keeps him in Philadelphia through the 2031 season.

Neither side wanted to consider other options. Luzardo was entering the final season of his previous contract, which remains in place for 2026. The extension kicks off next season, and the Phillies hold an option for 2032 worth $32.5 million.

"I love the organization," Luzardo said at a press conference on Tuesday attended by every teammate still present at spring training. "Top to bottom."

Jesus Luzardo, 28, is coming off a career year in which he went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA, 216 strikeouts and 57 walks. He pitched 183 2/3 innings across 32 starts.

He said his bond with teammates and trust in the organisation compelled both sides to get a deal done.

Team president Dave Dombrowski said he has been motivated since October to make sure Luzardo was part of the organisation's future. It's not uncommon for Dombrowski to extend pitchers before deadlines arrive, with a similar tactic applied with right-hander Zack Wheeler.

The Phillies have their entire starting rotation under contract through at least 2027: Wheeler, Luzardo, Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter. Sanchez and Wheeler were National League Cy Young runners-up in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Luzardo pitched in Games 2 and 4 of the 2025 NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting the former before appearing as an extra-innings reliever in Game 4. Though he took the loss in both games, he gave up just three runs (two earned) over 7 2/3 innings for a 2.35 ERA, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Philadelphia acquired Luzardo from the NL East rival Miami Marlins in a December 2024 trade. In seven major league seasons with the Oakland Athletics (2019-21), Marlins (2021-24) and Phillies (2025), he is 41-41 with a 4.19 ERA, 775 strikeouts and 237 walks in 137 appearances (121 starts).