Ilia Topuria accuses Islam Makhachev of ducking fight against him

This collage of photos shows Russian MMA fighter Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. — Instagram/Reuters

Ilia Topuria has accused Islam Makhachev of ducking a fight against him at the UFC White House event.

UFC CEO Dana White said last week that a fight, which was supposed to be included in the White House main event, had fallen 24 hours before the event was announced on Saturday.

Spanish media subsequently reported that Topuria and Makhachev had agreed on a fight deal last week. Still, the Russian pulled out on Friday, resulting in Justin Gaethje’s entry into the event.

Now Topuria has also confirmed the news, saying he was supposed to fight Makhachev at the White House, but the Russian pulled out at the last minute.

“Once again Islam comes up with an excuse. This time it’s an injury,” Topuria said.

“I always knew I would be part of the White House event. Even when the UFC told me at one point that they wouldn’t count on me for the event, I knew it was part of the negotiation.

“When they finally told me I would be on the White House card, they mentioned Islam and I didn’t hesitate for a second to accept the fight.

“Even though the fight hadn’t been officially confirmed yet, the White House card was going to be announced the next day. And when I woke, I found out that Islam had gotten injured.”

“And then Justin Gaethje appeared,” he added.

“Once again, someone else who will pay for Islam’s escape. Both of their manager is a [expletive deleted] and also ugly as hell. Justin, see you at the White House. I’m not someone who humiliates people. It will be quick. When you wake up, everything will already be over.”

For the unversed, White has recently denied the rumours of a Topuria vs Makhachev fight at White House.