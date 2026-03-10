West Indies squad leaves India on commercial flights as ICC fails to arrange chartered

West Indies' Jason Holder (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026. — ICC

KARACHI: The West Indies squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have started leaving India in batches via commercial flights after the International Cricket Council's (ICC) repeated failure to arrange chartered flights, the Caribbean side's governing body CWI said on Tuesday.

"Cricket West Indies advises that, following continued delays with charter flight arrangements organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), commercial travel for members of the West Indies squad currently in India has been secured," CWI's third statement on the matter read.

"As is customary for both men's and women's ICC World Cups, all travel and accommodation arrangements for participating teams are coordinated and managed by the ICC," it added.

West Indies, who bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 following their Super Eights defeat at the hands of eventual champions India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, remained stranded in the city for nine days as their chartered flights were repeatedly delayed, which CWI said made the situation "distressing".

"The charter flight, intended to transport both the West Indies and South Africa teams, was repeatedly delayed. After completing play, the West Indies squad remained in India for nine (9) days awaiting travel," CWI's statement continued.

"However, ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organised charter, as a result of global tensions and aviation regulations, made the situation increasingly distressing."

Consequently, by keeping the well-being of its players and support staff, the CWI communicated to the ICC that it was "no longer prudent" to continue waiting for the chartered flights, and after multiple approaches by the board, players and other partners, in collaboration with the apex body, managed to facilitate the squad's return to the Caribbean.

It further shared that by the publication of the media release, some of its players and support staff had already departed, with the remaining batches to leave today and on Wednesday.

"In the interest of the well-being and safety of its players and support staff, Cricket West Indies advised the ICC that it was no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements, which remain uncertain. Multiple approaches have since been made through CWI, players, and other partners, in coordination with the ICC, to secure commercial travel to facilitate the squad’s safe return," CWI stated.

"It is important to note that some players and staff have already departed, with the remaining members scheduled to depart today, Tuesday, 10th March, and tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th March 2026," it concluded.