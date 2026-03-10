Kyle Walker calls time on England career

England's Kyle Walker during Euro 2024 final against Spain reacts at Berlin Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024. — Reuters

Kyle Walker has announced retirement as an England international on Tuesday, four matches short of a landmark 100 caps.

Walker represented England for 14 years at the international level, during which he twice reached the final of the European Championship.

The 35-year-old right back has announced the retirement when the FIFA World Cup is around the corner, with just three months to go, ending a journey that began with his debut in 2011, featuring in five major tournaments with the Three Lions.

Walker last represented England in a friendly against Senegal in June and was notably not selected in the squads for World Cup qualifiers despite playing 27 Premier League games for Burnley this season.

"After more than a decade representing my country, I have decided to retire from international football. Playing for England has always been the biggest honour of my career and something I will always be proud of," Walker wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to every teammate, coach, manager, the 12th man, and everyone behind the scenes who has been part of the journey. Every roar from the fans pushed the team along and I’m looking forward to joining them to support the lads in the World Cup.

"The memories in an England shirt will stay with me forever."

Kyle Walker, who represented Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, experienced the agony of major tournament heartbreak twice, finishing as a runner-up at the Euros in 2021 and 2024, but Reece James has replaced him in the England squad.

Walker was paid tribute by England boss Thomas Tuchel, describing him as an England 'great' despite their brief working relationship.

"Although I only worked with him for a short period of time, I was always aware that he was one of England's greats who fully embraced the highest honour of representing his country," Tuchel said.

"An international career spanning 14 years and five major tournaments is testament to Kyle’s dedication. He can look back on his time with the Three Lions with great pride."