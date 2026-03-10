Muhammad Shahzad roped in by Multan Sultans for PSL 11

Pakistan Shaheens' Mohammad Shahzad celebrates winning Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship victory at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2025. — Instagram/@mshahzad.official

KARACHI: 2021 champions Multan Sultans on Tuesday announced the signing of emerging national all-rounder Muhammad Shahzad for the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise, which was rebranded from Sialkot Stallionz to Multan Sultans after being acquired by Gohar Shah's CD Ventures for a whopping Rs200 million last week, made a tweak to their squad for the landmark PSL 11, by re-signing Shahzad, who was released after being one of the three national cricketers to be roped in by the franchise the day after the inaugural players draft last month.

"Multan Sultans are proud to announce the signing of dynamic all-rounder Muhammad Shahzad ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season," the Sultans' statement read.

"Hailing from Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), Shahzad's addition to the squad reinforces the franchise's deep commitment to identifying, nurturing, and showcasing the immense cricketing talent found right here in South Punjab.

"A highly promising prospect capable of shifting the momentum of a game with both bat and ball, Shahzad brings a fierce hometown pride to the Multan Sultans dressing room. His journey from DG Khan to the premier T20 league in the country is a testament to his hard work and the region's rich sporting potential."

Shahzad, who hails from Dera Ghazi Khan, shared that it was his lifelong dream to represent South Punjab on the biggest stage and thus, termed his signing for the Sultans an "honour" before vowing to give his best for the former champions and their fans.

"Being from South Punjab and growing up in DG Khan, it has always been a dream of mine to represent this region on the biggest stage. It is an absolute honour for me to be selected by the Multan Sultans. I am ready to give everything I have for the team and for the fans who share my roots."

Sultans, who lifted the prestigious title in 2021 under the captaincy of national wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, will start their PSL 11 campaign against three-time champions Islamabad United on March 28 in Lahore.

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 11: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Steve Smith, Jahanzaib Sultan, Sahibzada Farhan, Ashton Turner (c), Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Phillippe, Shan Masood, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Muhammad Shahzad.