Novak Djokovic struggles with arm issue ahead of Jack Draper test

Novak Djokovic (SRB) hits a shot during his third-round match as he defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells on March 9, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic has admitted he is struggling with an arm issue at Indian Wells ahead of the Round of 16 match against Jack Draper.

Novak Djokovic defeated American Aleksandar Kovacevic to set up a fourth-round clash against Draper. The Serb recovered from a second-set lapse to take the match 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who has claimed a record-equalling five titles at the California desert event, needed two hours and two minutes to overcome the American, who produced a strong challenge with his one-handed backhand.

He also defeated his second-round opponent, Kamil Majchrzak, on a deciding set.

Ahead of his next round match, Novak Djokovic admitted that he is struggling with his arm at the tournament.

Djokovic was asked about the arm sleeve he’s been wearing at Indian Wells in a post-match press conference.

“It does help. It helps the blood flow and the circulation,” said Djokovic.

“I have been struggling the last couple of weeks with that forearm and trying to go through it.”

The Serbian tennis star explained how the issue worsens when he is not serving.

“It’s a bit odd, the more I serve, the better I feel, but then it comes on and off if I get cold and don’t serve for five or six minutes, then I feel like the first couple of serves in that game are a bit painful,” he said.

Jack Draper is the defending champion at Indian Wells. The Briton defeated 19th seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 7-5 to make it to the Round of 16.