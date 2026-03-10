Karachi Kings retain David Warner as captain for PSL 11

Karachi Kings' David Warner watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 10 Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 22, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: 2020 champions Karachi Kings on Tuesday announced retaining former Australia opener David Warner as their captain for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing a graphical poster of the left-handed batter.

"The leader, the legend, the King, David Warner returns as captain, ready to take the [Kings Squad] to new heights in the upcoming season of the [HBL PSL]," the franchise captioned the post.

Warner made his PSL debut in the previous edition for the Kings and led them to their first playoffs qualification after a three-year absence.

The 39-year-old finished as the Kings' second leading run-getter in the previous season, piling up 368 runs in 11 matches at a decent average of 33.45 and a strike rate of 153.97, with the help of three half-centuries.

Despite his spirited performance in the landmark PSL 10, Warner was let go by the Kings as the six existing franchises were allowed to retain only four players ahead of the inaugural players' auction due to the expansion of the marquee league to eight sides.

But the Kings reacquired his services at the players' auction by outbidding Peshawar Zalmi with an offer of Rs79 million.

Warner-led Karachi Kings will start their PSL 11 campaign on March 27 when they take on Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Karachi Kings: Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, David Warner (c), Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Johnson Charles, Muhammad Waseem, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.