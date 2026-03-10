Max Holloway breaks silence after BMF title loss to Charles Oliveira

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Max Holloway. — AFP

Max Holloway has broken the silence after his loss to Charles Oliveira in a BMF title match.

Holloway put his title at risk against Oliveira at the main event of UFC 326 at the T-Mobile Arena last weekend.

Brazilian produced an absolutely commanding performance to defeat the American by unanimous decision and capture the symbolic BMF title.

Oliveira dominated the fight from start to finish, repeatedly taking Holloway to the ground and neutralising his striking threat with relentless grappling.

Holloway recently released a statement on his Instagram account in which he apologised to his supporters and vowed to make a comeback.

“The highest of highs and the lowest of lows,” Holloway wrote on Instagram.

“Saturday night was not my night. Sorry to all my family, friends and fans that I have let down. Shout out to Olivera for doing his thing. All class so nothing but love to him. No excuses from this side and there never will be. I’ve been here before I know the work I need to do to get back to where I wanna be. We are far from done. See you guys at the top.”

Max Holloway, who holds the record for the most significant strikes in UFC history, struggled to find rhythm on the feet as Oliveira marched forward and secured multiple takedowns. As the bout progressed, the Hawaiian appeared increasingly frustrated while his corner urged him to keep the fight standing.

In the final seconds, the two briefly traded punches on the feet in a nod to Holloway’s trademark point-down gesture, but Oliveira remained confident and ended the contest successfully.