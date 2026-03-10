Talent alone is not enough: Why Pakistan’s athletes must embrace self-improvement mindset

Pakistan players walk off the field after their defeat against England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026. — AFP

The drive to learn must never stagnate in the early stages of life; it is a vital force that shapes our future and continues to influence us throughout our lives. But this concept is often overlooked in Pakistan because the primary stakeholders do not align themselves with it.

As we speak, early-stage learning is very important because children can grasp information quickly, but growth should not be halted, even if they feel they are overachieving. The concept of improvisation is a major element lacking among our youth, especially in the field of sports.

Sports have the power to captivate people who watch, support, or engage with them in every country, making them one of the most universal aspects of popular culture. In Pakistan, this can be related to cricket. Approximately 2.1% of the world's population plays cricket professionally, making it one of the world's most popular sports. There are numerous amateur and recreational players as well. The global interest and increased competitiveness of the sport have led elite clubs to scout throughout the world for the best players and those with the potential to become the best.

Good players are not created overnight; instead, natural talent and ability must be nurtured to enable them to fulfil their potential. The processes that shape the success of sportspeople in any sport are conditioned by the players' response to the multiple environmental interactions and stimuli presented day by day. Consequently, it is important to regard the player as a multifactorial entity and assess whether he can adapt to the situations presented to him.

Even in instances where a player may falter in a crucial situation, their skills and consistent performance should not be disregarded. This does not imply a lack of potential; rather, it is essential to comprehend one's abilities and identify specific areas of deficiency. It is important to recognise that a player may excel in competitions at the national level on consecutive occasions, yet this does not guarantee that their performance will remain at the same level. Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the player to assess their own limitations and determine the necessary improvements required for advancement.

A prime example is the unfulfilled potential of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad, who were often cited as players with immense talent comparable to top global stars but failed to reach those heights due to inconsistency, poor fitness, and off-field controversies.

As Carol Dweck states in her book Mindset, a person's approach is shaped by their mindset, which can be either a growth mindset or a fixed mindset.

Those with a "fixed mindset" believe that character, intelligence, and creative ability are traits we are born with and that, no matter what we do, they cannot be changed in any meaningful way — so we either have them or we do not.

The ramifications of this are immense: thinking that our intelligence cannot be improved, we constantly try not to look unintelligent. It leads to focusing on easy tasks and avoiding challenges that stretch our comfort zone. We become the ultimate big fish in a small pond.

Those with a "growth mindset" believe that, with effort, they can change their character, improve their intelligence, and enhance their creativity. They thrive on challenges and see failure not as a sign of unintelligence but as a necessary stepping stone for growth and change.

They are open-minded, humble, and always willing to work on the beliefs that hold them back, allowing them to learn and grow. They develop a passion for learning that serves them for the rest of their lives.

In examining the factors that contribute to the shortcomings of athletes, particularly in the context of Pakistan, it is essential to acknowledge the detrimental effects of arrogance and a lack of self-improvement. Pakistan has long been recognised for its wealth of talent across various athletic disciplines; however, cricket stands apart as the sport commanding the most substantial viewership and interest within the country. This widespread enthusiasm has fostered a diverse pool of talent extending throughout the provinces.

In the late 1990s, Pakistan produced an extraordinary array of talent across multiple sports, including cricket, hockey, and squash, achieving international recognition. Their success cannot be attributed solely to innate ability; rather, it stemmed from their capacity for self-improvement, which played a crucial role in their development and achievements on the global stage.

In contemporary times, particularly in the realm of cricket, Pakistan has produced several notable players, such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan. These individuals have garnered global recognition due to their exceptional performances. However, as previously discussed, it is important to recognise that an athlete's performance is not guaranteed to remain consistently high. Ultimately, it is the player's responsibility to evaluate their own limitations and identify the necessary improvements to facilitate advancement.

It is not uncommon for athletes to experience fluctuations in performance, and this is particularly evident with the aforementioned players, who have encountered declines in form. While such downturns are a natural aspect of an athletic career, the prolonged duration during which they have struggled to regain their previous performance levels raises concerns. This situation suggests a potential lack of commitment to self-improvement among these players.

Success in any sport extends beyond mere physical prowess, cognitive ability, technical skills, and tactical acumen. Athletes face a myriad of stresses and pressures, making psychosocial support crucial for navigating the emotional rollercoaster that accompanies participation in the sporting arena. Recently, the significance of mental health among sports professionals has gained recognition; yet in Pakistan, this vital aspect remains largely overlooked. Players often face unjust criticism when their performance falters due to factors such as fatigue, distraction, fear and anxiety, self-doubt, match context, past encounters with opponents, muscle tension, and injuries. A prime example of overcoming these challenges is the Australian cricket team, whose exceptional performance in high-stakes matches — especially in ICC tournaments — can be attributed to remarkable mental resilience, unwavering determination, and a deeply embedded competitive and ruthless sporting ethos.

In conclusion, the development of sporting excellence in Pakistan cannot rely on raw talent alone. Talent may open the door, but it is mindset, discipline, self-assessment, and continuous improvement that determine how far an athlete ultimately goes. Early learning must cultivate not only technical skill but also adaptability, humility, and the courage to confront one's weaknesses. Without a culture that encourages growth over ego, reflection over complacency, and resilience over short-term success, even the most gifted individuals risk stagnation.

The contrast between unfulfilled potential and sustained excellence demonstrates a clear truth: success is not accidental — it is constructed through consistent effort, psychological strength, and an unwavering commitment to evolution. For Pakistan to translate its abundant talent into lasting global dominance, especially in cricket, it must foster a system that values mental conditioning, structured development, and a genuine growth mindset. Only then can athletes move beyond flashes of brilliance and build legacies defined not by what they could have been, but by what they relentlessly worked to become.