Trophy for Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI series unveiled

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz pose with the trophy for their ODI series in Mirpur, Dhaka on March 10, 2026. — X/@BCBtigers

MIRPUR: The glittering trophy for the highly anticipated three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan was unveiled here on Tuesday.

The silverware was formally unveiled by Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and his Bangladesh counterpart Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who also posed with it.

The series opener is scheduled to be played here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, with the second and third ODIs also set to be played at the same venue on March 13 and 15, respectively.

For the unversed, Pakistan last played an ODI series in November last year, when they hosted Sri Lanka and completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

The series marked the second ODI assignment for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose maiden stint in charge came in a home series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Historically, Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in 39 ODI matches. Out of these, the Green Shirts have won 34, while the Bengal Tigers have emerged victorious on five occasions.

Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Kumer Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

Series Schedule:

11 March: First ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

13 March: Second ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

15 March: Third ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka