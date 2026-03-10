Pakistan's lineup for first Bangladesh ODI to feature three debutants

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates scoring a century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026. — PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan's playing XI for the highly anticipated first ODI of the three-match away series against Bangladesh will feature three debutants, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi announced on Tuesday.

The Green Shirts made massive changes to their contingent heading into the series as they rested six key players, including their top order, comprising Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam, respectively.

Consequently, Pakistan will hand the debut cap to Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain for the series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Farhan and Maaz will open the innings for Pakistan on their respective debuts, while Hussain will bat at No.3, their captain, Shaheen, confirmed on the eve of the series.

"There will be three debuts, of course, Sahibzada Farhan, he's a top performer in T20 […], and also in list A cricket for Pakistan, he did well. […] Maaz Sadaqat will open, and Shamil Hussain will be one down," Shaheen told reporters.

"I hope they will play their own game and show their skills, so we, as a team, are very excited to see them and play there for Pakistan and not just for one series and for the future as well."

Shaheen also clarified the exclusion of six key players, insisting they were not dropped and instead the decision was taken to give youngsters an opportunity to showcase their potential ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

"Look, no one dropped for this series; we just want to give an opportunity to our youngsters, and they also are our future. So, we want to give an opportunity against Bangladesh, and I think when the time comes, and they also know their role and what's coming in the future for the World Cup," Shaheen told reporters.

"We just need to ready our team for the World Cup, and that's just the opportunity for the youngsters to go and show their skills," he added.