Oleksandr Usyk reveals final three opponents before retirement

An undated picture of Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed the final three opponents he wants to fight before retirement.

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk is set to make his long-awaited boxing return on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, where he will defend his WBC title against kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven.

The Ukrainian boxer has been allowed by the WBC for a voluntary defence of its belt before taking on his mandatory challenger, Agit Kabayel.

Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, has not entered the ring since stopping Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in July.

Speaking to the Ring, Oleksandr Usyk said that he wants to fight the winner of the fight between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley after the Rico bout, and then he would offer a third chance to Tyson Fury, who he defeated twice before.

"Rico is first, second is whoever wins between Wardley and Dubois and the third fight is my friend 'Greedy Belly', Tyson Fury," Usyk told The Ring.

Usyk also showed respect for his next opponent, Verhoeven, saying, ‘I respect people who reach the very top in their sport.’

"I truly respect people who reach the very top in their sport. Rico is one of them — a powerful athlete and a great champion,” Usyk said.

"Being a champion isn’t just about belts. It’s about years of hard work, discipline, and belief. I respect his journey — he’s truly the King of Kickboxing.

“But this is boxing — a different game, with its own rules and its own kings. I’m ready and really looking forward to meeting him in the ring. It’s going to be a unique experience for both of us, and I know the fans are excited too. A big night is coming."