Kenneth Walker agrees move to Kansas City Chiefs: reports

Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III in action with New England Patriots' Carlton Davis on February 8, 2026. — Reuters

Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $45 million during the opening stages of the NFL’s free-agency negotiating window on Monday.

According to NFL Network, the deal was reached within the first 30 minutes after teams were permitted to begin discussions with free agents. Walker will be able to officially sign the contract on Wednesday, the first day of the 2026 NFL league year.

The 25-year-old played a key role in the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots, producing a standout performance with 161 total yards from 29 touches.

His display earned him the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award and further boosted his reputation as one of the league’s most explosive running backs.

Walker had been widely expected to leave Seattle after general manager John Schneider informed him in February that the team would not apply the franchise tag, allowing him to enter free agency.

Known for his big-play ability, Walker has recorded 34 career runs of 20 yards or more, something the Chiefs have lacked in recent seasons while relying on Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt to share the running back workload.

During his four seasons with the Seahawks, Walker often rotated with Zach Charbonnet after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. His Super Bowl outing was particularly notable, as his 27 carries were the most he had recorded in a single game all season.

Walker also enjoyed his first fully healthy regular season in 2025, playing every game. Across 59 career appearances, he has rushed 821 times for 3,555 yards and scored 29 touchdowns.