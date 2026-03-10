West Ham United edge past Brentford in dramatic FA Cup shootout

West Ham United's Alphonse Areola and Konstantinos Mavropanos celebrate winning the penalty shootout with teammates against Brentford in FA Cup on March 9, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: West Ham United booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals after a thrilling 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Brentford following a 2-2 draw in normal time here at the London Stadium on Monday.

The match saw Brentford twice come from behind to force extra time, only for a costly mistake by Dango Ouattara in the shootout to hand West Ham the advantage.

Ouattara’s attempted ‘Panenka’ was comfortably saved by Alphonse Areola, allowing West Ham to progress and set up a quarter-final clash with Leeds United on the weekend of April 4-5.

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring in the 19th minute after a cleared Brentford corner fell back into the box, allowing the captain to convert from close range.

Brentford responded swiftly, with Nathan Collins’ header, deflecting off Igor Thiago, drawing them level just nine minutes later. Bowen restored West Ham’s lead from the penalty spot after Michael Kayode was fouled by Adama Traore in the box.

Brentford earned a lifeline late in the game when Crysencio Summerville fouled Kayode, allowing Thiago to slot home the resulting penalty in the 81st minute. Despite chances in extra time, neither side could find a winner.

In the shootout, Bowen, Taty Castellanos, Callum Wilson and Tomas Soucek converted for West Ham, while Keane Lewis-Potter and Mathias Jensen scored for Brentford. Mavropanos smashed home the decisive penalty to send the Hammers through.

Reflecting on their triumph, Bowen celebrated West Ham’s penalty shootout win over Leeds.

"Confidence comes from winning games - okay, we didn't win the game on the night, but we won it on penalties, which makes it a little bit more special to enjoy it as a team," Bowen said.

"Leeds are a really, really good side as well that will want to do well in the FA Cup, but we see what we've done at home today against the Premier League side ... we want to get to the final, we want silverware at this club."