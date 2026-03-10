MLS hand lifetime bans to Derrick Jones and Yaw Yeboah for betting violations

A collage of midfielder Derrick Jones (left) and winger Yaw Yeboah. — Reuters/Instagram, yawyeboah_gh

Major League Soccer (MLS) has imposed lifetime bans on midfielder Derrick Jones and winger Yaw Yeboah after an investigation found the pair guilty of extensive betting on football matches, including games involving their own teams.

In a statement released by the league, MLS confirmed that both players engaged in widespread gambling activity during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The investigation revealed that the players had placed bets on multiple football matches, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the competition.

The league also highlighted a particularly troubling incident that occurred during a match between the Columbus Crew and the New York Red Bulls on October 19, 2024.

According to MLS, both players placed bets predicting that Jones would receive a yellow card in the match, an event that subsequently occurred.

Jones and Yeboah were teammates at the Columbus Crew during the 2024 campaign. MLS further stated that the investigation indicated the players may have shared confidential information with other bettors regarding their intention to receive yellow cards during matches.

Despite the severity of the offences, the league said there was no evidence to suggest that the betting activities directly influenced the outcome of any matches.

Yeboah, 28, recently joined Chinese Super League side Qingdao Hainiu after his contract with Los Angeles FC was terminated in January.

The Ghana international previously spent time with Manchester City between 2014 and 2018, although he did not make a senior appearance. He also had loan spells at Lille, Twente and Real Oviedo before later playing for Numancia and Wisła Krakow.

Jones, 29, has spent his entire professional career in the United States and previously represented the USA at the under-20 and under-23 levels.