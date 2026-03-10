UEFA: Arne Slot ready for roaring test as Liverpool face Galatasaray

Liverpool manager Arne Slot inside the stadium before the match against Wolverhampton Wanderer in Premier League on March 3, 2026. — Reuters

Arne Slot said Liverpool are ready to face a deafening atmosphere in Turkey as they take on Galatasaray in the first leg of their Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League round-of-16 tie here at Rams Park on Tuesday.

The Liverpool FC manager admitted he was taken aback by the intense noise at Rams Park earlier in the season when the Premier League champions suffered a 1-0 defeat during the league phase in September.

Liverpool now returns to Istanbul expecting an even more charged atmosphere, with Galatasaray playing in their first Champions League last-16 tie since 2014.

The Turkish side reached the knockout stage after an impressive playoff victory over Juventus FC, winning 7-5 on aggregate following a stunning 5-2 first-leg triumph at home.

"These fans over here are very impressive," the Liverpool head coach said. "We noticed that when we played here.

"The good thing is we've experienced it already once now. That is a positive thing, though the Galatasaray players experience it every home game.

"For us it was new. When you have the ball, the whistling is so loud, so loud! That was new for me and even for all of my experienced players.

"The good thing is we've already experienced it, but we don't only play against the fans, 11 very good players with a very good manager."

Tuesday’s encounter will also mark Slot’s 100th game in charge of Liverpool. A victory would see the Dutchman surpass Kenny Dalglish’s club record for the most wins in a manager’s first century of matches.

Slot travelled with a 21-man squad but will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and winger Federico Chiesa due to injury and illness, respectively.

With Alisson sidelined, Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to make his 11th start of the season as Liverpool continues its pursuit of European glory.