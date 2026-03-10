Hansi Flick backs Barcelona's quality ahead of Newcastle United clash

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick during training on March 9, 2026. — Reuters

Hansi Flick believes Barcelona have the quality to compete with the financial power of Premier League clubs as his side prepares to face Newcastle United in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the clash at St James' Park, Flick described the Premier League as the 'best in the world' but insisted Barcelona possess enough quality to challenge England’s top sides despite their financial advantages.

Six Premier League teams have reached this stage of the competition, highlighting the strength and depth of English football.

Barcelona already defeated Newcastle 2–1 earlier in the Champions League league phase in September, and Flick’s side will hope to repeat that result to take a strong advantage into the return leg at Spotify Camp Nou on March 18.

Flick emphasised that Barcelona must remain faithful to their traditional style of play. He said the team aim to ’play like Barca’, adding that the club’s supporters are proud of the attacking football they produce.

"We have to play brave out from the back. It will not be easy. We have to find solutions. It's a team in transition with very fast, good, outstanding players. We have to handle and manage it," Flick said.

Despite Newcastle’s inconsistent domestic form, including three defeats in their last five league matches and elimination from the FA Cup by Manchester City, Flick warned his players not to underestimate the challenge.

He expects an intense contest fuelled by a passionate home crowd, with Newcastle pressing high and playing aggressively. The German coach stressed that Barcelona must show bravery when building from the back and find solutions against a fast and dynamic opponent.

Barcelona will be without several injured players, but Flick remains confident his squad can rise to the occasion in one of the season’s most crucial fixtures.