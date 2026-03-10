Lahore Whites ease past Faisalabad in rain-hit National T20 Cup clash

Lahore Region Whites skipper Aamer Jamal and batter Farhan Yousaf walk off after winning their National T20 Cup 2026 match against Faisalabad at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 9, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Lahore Whites defeated Faisalabad by six wickets in a rain-affected National T20 Cup 2026 match at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After being put in to bat in a delayed start, the match was initially reduced to 16 overs per side.

Faisalabad were 42 for three in 4.1 overs when rain first interrupted play. Following the resumption, the contest was shortened to 13 overs per side.

A second rain delay occurred with the score at 105 for seven in 9.5 overs, which further reduced the game to 10 overs per side.

Faisalabad eventually posted 106 for seven in their allotted 10 overs, courtesy of a quickfire knock from No.8 batter Mubasir Khan, who smashed 26 off just 10 balls, including one four and three sixes.

Opening batter Mohammad Faizan also provided early momentum with a brisk 21 off 11 deliveries, striking one four and two sixes.

Attiq ur Rehman added 14 runs, while Asim Ali Nasir and Irfan Khan Niazi chipped in with 11 runs each.

Ahmed Daniyal was the standout bowler for Lahore Whites, claiming three wickets for 17 runs in his two overs. Ubaid Shah took two wickets, while Mohammad Rameez chipped in with one.

In reply, Lahore Whites chased down the target for the loss of four wickets in 9.4 overs. Openers Muhammad Akhlaq and Muhammad Faiq laid the foundation for the victory.

Akhlaq top-scored with a fluent 48 off 28 balls, striking eight fours and a six, while Faiq contributed a rapid 32 off 13 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes.

Tayyab Tahir and Farhan Yousaf scored 10 runs apiece, while skipper Aamir Jamal sealed the win with a boundary off the first ball he faced.

Earlier in the innings, Faiq had taken apart Mohammad Zeeshan in the fifth over, collecting 26 runs with three sixes and two fours from the first five deliveries before being dismissed on the final ball.

For Faisalabad, Mubasir Khan picked up two wickets, while Mohammad Faizan and Mohammad Zeeshan claimed one wicket each.