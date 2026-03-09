All-round Saim Ayub guides Karachi Whites to victory over Bahawalpur in rain-hit clash

Karachi Region Whites' opening batter Saim Ayub (centre) and Abdullah Fazal are pictured during the National T20 Cup 2026 match against Bahawalpur Region at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 9, 2026. – PCB

PESHAWAR: Karachi Region Whites secured their second consecutive victory in the National T20 Cup 2026 with a 12-run win over Bahawalpur Region in a rain-interrupted match at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After being put into bat, Bahawalpur posted a competitive total of 185-8 from their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a superb batting performance led by Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Faizan Zafar.

The innings was given a solid foundation by openers Muhammad Akram and Faizan Zafar, who shared a fluent 54-run partnership.

Akram was the first to fall for a brisk 25 off 19 deliveries, which included five boundaries, with Muhammad Umar providing the breakthrough.

The promising Saim Ayub then struck for Karachi, dismissing Saad Khan for a quickfire eight from six balls, which featured one six. This left Bahawalpur on 63 for two after seven overs.

Haider Ali signalled his intent by smashing his first delivery for six, but his stay at the crease was cut short on seven when he was run out by Saqib Khan.

Faizan Zafar continued to impress at the other end, looking well set for a half-century. However, he was dismissed by Ayub for 49, agonisingly one run short of his fifty. His 33-ball knock was laced with five fours and two sixes.

It was then Muhammad Irfan who took centre stage, playing a devastating innings lower down the order. He top-scored for Bahawalpur with a 35-ball 59, smashing five sixes and one four, before becoming Umar’s second victim.

Contributions from Muhammad Sarwar (15), Daniyal Hussain Rajput (5), and a late unbeaten cameo of 12 from five balls from M Aazib helped propel the total to 185.

For Karachi Whites, Muhammad Umar was the pick of the bowlers, returning impressive figures of 3-27 from his four overs. Saim Ayub chipped in with two crucial wickets, while Saqib Khan and Rizwanullah took one apiece.

In reply, Karachi’s chase was interrupted by rain, which led to a revised target.

The new equation did little to deter the inform opening pair of Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal. The duo approached the chase with aggressive intent, knocking off the required runs with ease.

Ayub was particularly destructive, remaining unbeaten on a commanding 53 from just 33 deliveries, an innings studded with seven fours and two sixes.

He received excellent support from Abdullah Fazal, who contributed a steady 25 off 21 balls, including three boundaries.

Karachi Whites reached the adjusted target of 78 without loss in just nine overs, securing a comprehensive 12-run victory under the DLS method and maintaining their perfect start to the tournament.