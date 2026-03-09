Jannik Sinner shares opinion on shot clock rule

Jannik Sinner (ITA) speaks at a news conference during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells on March 3, 2026. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner has shared his opinion on the shot clock rule after it was subject to scrutiny recently by Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner defeated Denis Shapovalov on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the Indian Wells.

The Italian totally dominated his Canadian opponent, winning 85 per cent of first-serve points en route to a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Jannik will face Joao Fonseca in the round of 16, against whom he will hope to continue his strong form.

After the match on Sunday, Jannic Sinner was asked to share his opinion on the current shot clock rule, which currently allows players a flat rate of 25 seconds between each point.

The rule was recently criticised by Alcaraz, who got involved in an argument with a chair umpire in Qatar.

“Yeah, I mean, especially after long rallies or depending on where you finished the point, you need at times just rush a little bit,” said the Italian.

“But it’s the rule, you know. For everyone it’s the same.

“At the moment, there are situations where, you know, you get over the shot clock for a couple of seconds, which at times is normal, but yeah, I think I try to stay in the 25 seconds.

“You know, I do have my rhythm or my routine before serving, but sometimes I don’t do it because I would go over, you know. Yeah, it is what it is.”

The rule was slightly modified in 2024, according to which the shot clock now starts automatically, three seconds after the previous point, rather than when the umpire calls the score.