Aakash Chopra slams allegation India conspired against Pakistan in WC 2019

India’s former cricketer Aakash Chopra has voiced his displeasure at Pakistan's cricket fraternity for their renewed belief that India conspired to throw Pakistan out of World Cup 2019.

After England star Ben Stokes tacitly implied that the Indian performance had seemed fishy at the time, Green Shirts' fans and experts became more convinced than ever that they were wronged.

Abdul Razzaq, Sikander Bakht, Mushtaq Ahmed and several others said that they knew all along. Chopra, however, has taken exception to the allegation,

Chopra, while speaking on his YouTube channel, called out Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis for making the statement and said that those levelling such an accusation should "have some shame".



"I am wearing a T-shirt which says sharam (shame) not found. Think a little and have some shame. Younis, despite being the brand ambassador for the ICC, gave a statement during the World Cup that India threw the match away on purpose. I mean seriously," said Chopra.

While referring to England cricketer Ben Stokes' book 'On Fire', which questioned the tactics of the Indian side, Chopra gave Stokes leverage for being "confused" over their approach.

"It is understandable if the partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn’t make sense to Stokes or if he was confused by MS Dhoni’s approach towards the end. But he never said that India deliberately lost the match."

However, the former cricketer did not hold back at those capitalising on Stokes' words as he launched a staunch defence of his side.

"Pakistan's former cricketers are openly saying that India lost deliberately and ICC should fine them. How can you think like that? It was more important for India to top the group at that time. India only lost one game in the group stages and that happened to be that game against England," he said.

