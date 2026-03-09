Travis Kelce to stay in Chiefs, play in 2026: reports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce acknowledges the crowd on the first hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach on February 13, 2026. — Reuters

Travis Kelce has decided to play a 14th NFL season in 2026 and reportedly informed other potential suitors he's returning to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to multiple reports, Kelce is not open to playing for other teams, contrary to reports circulated on Sunday. NFL Network reported that Kelce is expected to pass on what would have been more money elsewhere to return to Kansas City on what is likely to be a new one-year deal, per Sports Illustrated.

He has been selected to 11 Pro Bowls and is a four-time All-Pro with Kansas City. The Chiefs drafted him in the third round in 2013.

Kelce was weighing whether to return for another season after debating retirement the past two offseasons. He is an unrestricted free agent, but has no plans to leave Kansas City, according to the reports.

"We've kind of prepared for either scenario," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Feb. 24. "We're trying to position ourselves that either way, we have a plan moving forward."

Veach said he would be meeting with Travis Kelce's representatives following the combine and "you need some sort of timeline and deadline," but called conversations with his camp "positive."

Head coach Andy Reid said he routinely is in touch with Kelce, 36, who is coming off a relatively down year in a Hall of Fame career.

He had 851 yards and five touchdowns last season, but 76 receptions was Kelce's lowest total since he had 72 in 2015.

"Travis is the best, he's an icon and hopefully he comes back," Veach said in the February interview. "We'll just kind of let that process play out. It's not your typical 27-year-old first-time-in-free agency.

"Travis has done everything. He's accomplished everything. He's about to get married, got a lot going on. We're just going to continue to have positive dialogue and see where this thing ends."

Before the 2025 season, Kelce admitted that he contemplated retirement. He also said his life has changed in some ways since he began dating the biggest pop star on the planet, Taylor Swift, to whom he is engaged.

Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is the Chiefs' all-time leader in receptions (1,080), receiving yards (13,002) and touchdown receptions (82).