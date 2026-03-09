Manchester City's Rodri fined for referee comments after Spurs draw

Manchester City's Rodri reacts after being shown a red card in a Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo on January 20, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been fined £80,000 by the Football Association for his comments he made about the referee following his side's 2-2 Premier League draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 29-year-old Spain international showed anger after Dominic Solanke's goal was allowed to stand, despite the Spurs forward appearing to kick through the back of City centre back Marc Guehi's leg.

After reviewing the incident, a video assistant referee (VAR) ruled that no foul had been committed.

"It was alleged that the midfielder acted in an improper manner during a post-match media interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official and/or match officials," the FA said in a statement.

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, showed his frustration with referee Robert Jones after the match, saying the referees don’t want us to win.

“They don’t want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral. I don’t know how to feel, honestly. Now I see the images. On the pitch, of course, you cannot see. It’s a clear foul in the first action of the goal. It's a clear foul! And VAR is for a reason. And these small details make the difference,” Rodri said.

“We’re trying to do our best. It’s the first goal they scored. Maybe if they don’t score this goal, we win the game. It’s one game and another game and another game. It’s not possible. And honestly, I never speak about referees.

“I respect their job massively, but they have to pay attention to these things. He kicked the leg; it’s so clear. He anticipated the leg of Marc [Guehi], and it’s a clear foul. But it’s not [just] today; it’s two, three games in a row, and I don’t know why.”