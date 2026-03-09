Duke McKenzie believes Daniel Dubois making mistake by fighting Fabio Wardley

Fabio Wardley (left), Daniel Dubois (right) and promoter Frank Warren pose during the press conference at The Dutch Hall in London on February 25, 2026. — Reuters

Former world champion and British boxing legend Duke McKenzie believes Daniel Dubois is making a mistake by going straight into Fabio Wardley's fight after a defeat.

The all-British heavyweight showdown will take place on May 9, 2026, where the WBO world title will be on the line.

This will be Wardley’s first title defence. He became the champion after Oleksandr Usyk decided to avoid a fight with him and vacated his belt, as Briton was the mandatory challenger.

The WBO champion has only a white-collar boxing background, but he defeated Joseph Parker last time out by knockout and also stopped Justis Huni last year.

Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois, who was at his peak in 2024, secured victories over the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua all by stoppage, but he was also stopped last time out by Usyk.

Speaking to Seconds Out, McKenzie said that Dubois should not be going straight into the fight against Fabio Wardley off the back of the defeat to Usyk.

“I think this is a really tall order. If he had one or two, one the worst case, but two would have been better for him, [warm-ups]. The first fight back, he’s gonna be a bit nervous. Bit gun shy,” McKenzie said.

“When you get nailed with a shot, the last thing you want to do is start dancing around cause if the wind blows and you take a clip, all of a sudden the alarm bells will start ringing.

“Fabio Wardley, once he smells blood, he goes to town, he doesn’t let you off the hook. So let’s say that happens in the first or second round, with Dubois, he’s gonna have a meltdown in the middle of that fight and I don’t really think one is going to end too good for him.”