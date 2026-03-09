Multan Sultans announce new team captain ahead of PSL 11

Peter Siddle of the Strikers and Ashton Turner of the Scorchers take part in the bat flip prior to the Men's Big Bash League match between the Perth Scorchers and the Adelaide Strikers at GIANTS Stadium, on December 11, 2021, in Sydney. - CA

Multan Sultans have announced Australia's right-handed batter, Ashton Turner, as the new captain of the team ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May.

Previously, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, now part of the new PSL franchise Pindiz, captained Multan Sultans in 58 matches, winning 33 and losing 25, with a win percentage of 56.89%, making him the third most successful captain in the league’s history.

Rizwan also led the Sultans to their maiden PSL title in 2021, defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the final.

The franchise confirmed the appointment on their official social media channels, also highlighting the signing of the five-time Big Bash League (BBL) champion.

Turner, a seasoned middle-order batter, has proven his calibre across various T20 leagues, including the BBL, Men’s The Hundred, PSL, SA20, Indian Premier League (IPL), and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

He also represented Multan Sultans in the previous PSL season, appearing in three matches and scoring 15 runs.

In the T20 format, the 33-year-old has accumulated 4,103 runs in 252 matches at a strike rate of 142.56, including 17 fifties, and has also claimed 38 wickets.

Internationally, Turner has featured in 19 T20Is for Australia, scoring 110 runs and taking four wickets.

Meanwhile, on 3 March, the PSL franchise formerly known as Sialkot Stallionz was officially rebranded as Multan Sultans following a majority takeover by CD Ventures.

The announcement came during a joint press conference attended by Naseer, franchise owner Hamza Majeed, and CD Ventures chief Gohar Shah.

CD Ventures acquired a majority stake in the franchise, originally purchased by OZ Developers for PKR 1.85 billion at the PSL auction in January.

Naseer revealed that, following the takeover, the franchise’s valuation has risen to PKR 2 billion annually.

The 11th edition of the PSL is set to kick off on 26 March, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing debutants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 11: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Steve Smith, Jahanzaib Sultan, Sahibzada Farhan, Ashton Turner (c), Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Phillippe, Shan Masood, Momin Qamar and Muhammad Awais Zafar.