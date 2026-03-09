Gabriel Martinelli expresses confidence in Arsenal squad ahead of Leverkusen test

An undated photo of Arsenal player Gabriel Martinelli. — Reuters

Gabriel Martinelli has expressed confidence in the Arsenal squad, saying he is very happy with their Champions League campaign.

Arsenal finished at the top of the table in the Champions League league stage, after winning eight out of eight games this season.

The Gunners will face Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Ahead of his team’s first leg match at BayArena on Wednesday, March 11, Martinelli expressed confidence in his fellow players.

“They are fantastic guys, both on and off the pitch. Every new signing has added a lot to the squad and the club, so I’m very happy with the new faces here," Gabriel Martinelli said.

“This results from having multiple quality players as an option in the squad. We certainly didn’t have the same starting 11 in those eight [league phase] games. I’m very happy with our campaign, the quality of our game, and the performance of everyone. That definitely gives us confidence."

The North London side have never lifted the UEFA Champions League Trophy. Arsenal last reached the final of the tournament in 2006, but were defeated by Barcelona 2-1.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Joe Cole has also predicted Arsenal to reach the final of the Champions League.

"I think, personally, it’s going to be an Arsenal versus Manchester City final. I think it will be an epic. I look at it, my only bet would be Arsenal going to the final. I’m not sure on the other side, with Manchester City you still don’t know because there’s too many good teams," he said.