Afghanistan-Sri Lanka white-ball series set to be postponed; here's why

The white-ball series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in the UAE from March 13 to 25, is likely to be postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing instability in West Asia.

While neither ACB nor SLC has issued an official statement, it is understood that both boards have agreed the series cannot take place in the UAE, keeping the current crisis in mind.

While both boards are still discussing alternatives, the bilateral series is unlikely to be shifted elsewhere due to logistical challenges.

The series comprising six white-ball matches was scheduled to start on March 13 starting with the three T20Is.

The T20I leg was scheduled in Sharjah - on March 13, 15 and 17 - while the three ODIs were scheduled in Dubai on March 20, 22 and 25.

The series was set to be Afghanistan's first under Ibrahim Zadran's leadership, with the opener taking over the reins from Rashid Khan after a group-stage exit in the World Cup.

Last week, six matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Nepal involving Oman, UAE and the hosts were postponed because of the conflict.

The travel plans of several teams that were in India and Sri Lanka for the men's T20 World Cup have also been disrupted owing to airspaces being closed or limited in West Asia.

Despite being knocked out over the last week, the contingents from West Indies and South Africa have been stuck in Kolkata, and received clarity only on Sunday that they will be flying out on Tuesday.

Historically, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other nine times in T20Is, with Sri Lanka winning six matches and Afghanistan winning three.

In ODIs, the two teams have met in 15 games, with Sri Lanka securing 10 victories, Afghanistan winning four, and one match ending without a result.