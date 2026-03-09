Max Verstappen set to race in Nuerburgring 24 Hours

Max Verstappen sees McLaren as Red Bull's potential rival for 2024. — Reuters

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will compete in the 24 Hours of Nuerburgring in May with his own Mercedes GT3 sportscar team and Red Bull backing, they announced on Monday.

Red Bull driver Verstappen has already competed in several sportscar races and has previous experience on the Nuerburgring Nordschleife track.

The Dutch 28-year-old will share driving duties with Austrian Lucas Auer, Andorran Jules Gounon and Spaniard Daniel Juncadella in a Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing car carrying his familiar F1 number three.

Mercedes AMG Motorsport said Verstappen would also take part in a preparation race at the Nuerburgring on March 21 after it was rescheduled to ensure he could participate between F1 races in China and Japan.

The 24 Hours of Nuerburgring on May 16-17 falls between the Miami Grand Prix on May 3 and the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on May 24.

The race, held annually since 1970, combines the famed and fearsome Nordschleife layout -- known as the 'Green Hell' when it hosted Formula One in the 1960s and 70s -- with the more modern grand prix circuit in a 25km loop.

Max Verstappen and teammates will share the car in separate stints at the wheel.

"The Nürburgring is a special place. There’s no other track like it. The 24h Nürburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m really thrilled we can make it happen now," said Verstappen in a statement.

"Last year, I was able to get my DMSB Permit Nordschleife and participate in NLS9, that we won. That preparation is very valuable, as we have learned a lot that we can take into our programme this year with NLS2 and the 24-hour race."

Verstappen has been critical of Formula One's new cars and engines and said in pre-season testing he would be seeking fun in other series and forms of racing.