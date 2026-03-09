Dana White responds to Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria at White House reports

This collage of photos shows Spanish Mixed Martial Artist Ilia Topuria (left) and Islam Makhachev. — Instagram/UFC

UFC CEO has denied the reports that Ilia Topuria was set to fight Islam Makhachev originally at the White House card.

White said last week that a fight, which was supposed to be included in the White House main event, had fallen 24 hours before the event was announced on Saturday.

Spanish media subsequently reported that Topuria and Makhachev had agreed on a fight deal last week. Still, the Russian pulled out on Friday, resulting in Justin Gaethje’s entry into the event.

Dana added that Topuria was not originally on the card either.

Addressing the media at a Zuffa Boxing event on Sunday, White said: “That is true [Justin Gaethje wasn’t originally on the card]. It was never Islam versus Topuria.

"Don’t worry about what fights are being made. We announced which ones are made and which ones will be happening. I told you there were some weird circumstances [surrounding the late pullout].

“The reason that fight fell out and it wasn’t up on stage with Mick [Maynard], Hunter [Campbell] and Sean [Shelby], it was at Power Slap that the fight fell apart that night and all the boys went back to the office and were there until literally 9 in the morning and that’s how Gaethje ended up on the card.

"Topuria wasn’t originally supposed to be on the card either. So he got the call, too."

Dana White also provided an update on Islam Makhachev, saying he is on the sidelines due to a hand injury.

“He’s got some hand issues,” White said of Makhachev.

“I know that. I don’t know how serious the hand issues are or how long that will keep him out, but he’s injured.”