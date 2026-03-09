Mike Hesson backs new-look Pakistan squad to rise in Bangladesh challenge

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's young cricketers Shamyl Hussain (left) and wicketkeeper batter Ghazi Ghori. - ICC

MIRPUR: White-ball head coach Mike Hesson has expressed confidence in Pakistan’s new-look ODI squad, backing several emerging players to make an impact in the upcoming series against the Bangladesh national cricket team.

The squad features six uncapped players, which Hesson described as an exciting mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue as captain of the ODI side, while the newcomers in the squad are Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

Among them, Samad, Sadaqat, Masood, and Shamyl were recently part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that faced the England Lions in Abu Dhabi.

Notably, star batter Babar Azam, along with Fakhar Zaman (hamstring injury), Haseebullah, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub have been left out of the squad.

Ahead of the team’s first training session in Dhaka, he said the management is eager to test the newcomers in challenging subcontinental conditions.

"It is an exciting group," Hesson said. "We have got some fresh faces that have done well in the Shaheens. They have earned the right to get some opportunities at the next level. We are excited as a group to involve them. I think our challenge over here is adapting to the pitch quickly. Regardless of what's thrown at us, we have got to make sure we have got a team ready to challenge Bangladesh in their own conditions.

Hesson also pointed to Pakistan’s recent ODI success, noting that the team had performed strongly in their previous two one-day series.

"Our last two one-day series have been exceptional. We have won both of those very convincingly. We played some good, solid cricket. We got runs at the top of the order, which always help. This series will be a challenge for some new players to do the same thing," he stated.

Reflecting on playing conditions at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Hesson noted that the surface appears to have improved compared to previous tours.

"Without doubt, it certainly looks a far better pitch and better coverage than it has been," Hesson said. "I think, unfortunately, the pitch here hasn't been great for a while. But I think we saw even in the BPL that the pitches here were much better.

"It looks like there's a lot more grass cover and [there is likely to be] a genuine contest between bat and ball. I think both sides will benefit from that. You know, both sides want to play on good cricket wickets, and be challenged. So it certainly is looking that way at this stage," he concluded.