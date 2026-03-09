Mike Hesson opens up on Babar Azam’s exclusion from ODI squad

Mike Hesson, Head Coach of Pakistan talks to Babar Azam during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at SSC Cricket Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has addressed questions surrounding the exclusion of star batter and former captain Babar Azam from the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh national cricket team.

The ODI series between Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh will begin on March 11, with the remaining matches scheduled for March 13 and March 15.

All three fixtures will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The squad announcement generated widespread discussion following the omission of Babar Azam.

However, Hesson avoided describing the decision as a player being dropped and instead emphasised that the move was part of a broader strategy to assess emerging talent.

Speaking to the media ahead of the series, the white-ball boss explained that the busy international schedule often leaves limited room to test new players.

According to him, this series provides a rare opportunity to evaluate domestic performers who have been waiting for their chance at the international level.

"I don't think anyone particularly was dropped," Hesson said.

"I think it's a great opportunity for us to look at some younger talent. We get very few opportunities in the calendar to give a number of promising players opportunities. You are either heading into a pinnacle or just leading into it. So it depends how many players debut here. There's a lot of players that have been around the circuit for a while and been waiting for this opportunity," he added.

Hesson also highlighted several players who have impressed in domestic competitions and with Pakistan Shaheens, noting that the Bangladesh series offers them a platform to showcase their abilities at the international stage.

"Someone like Sahibzada Farhan , who's obviously forced his case through how well he's done in the T20 World Cup. But he's also done very well domestically when he's been able to play 50-over cricket. Shamyl Hussain is an exciting talent. He was the highest run-scorer in first-class cricket. He was exceptional in List A. He's done well for the Shaheens," he said.

"Maaz Sadaqat has been on the fringes for a while. So these are names that, you know, you haven't been able to see and it's an opportunity for them to show how good they are in this series," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 31-year-old has been an exceptional performer for Pakistan in the ODI format, scoring 6,501 runs in 140 matches at an impressive average of 53.72, including 37 half-centuries and 20 centuries.

He last featured in an ODI series for Pakistan against Sri Lanka at home, where he scored 29 runs in the opening match, remained unbeaten on 102 in the second, and added 34 runs in the final ODI.