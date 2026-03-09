'Have they expired or retired?': Shahid Afridi demands answers over omission of players he listed

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (left), former captain Shahid Afridi (centre) and young batter Kamran Ghulam. - AFP/ICC

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has launched a stinging critique of the national team's selection policies, questioning why consistently performing domestic players are being overlooked in favour of inexperienced youngsters with limited first-class credentials.

During a recent interview at a local news channel, Afridi expressed deep concern over what he described as a flawed approach to team building, taking particular issue with the term "surgery" frequently used to justify wholesale changes in the national side.

He suggested that instead of a proper restructuring based on consistent domestic performances, only a few relatively inexperienced youngsters are brought into the squad without clear merit, which, according to him, does not truly address the underlying issues in team selection.

“I was writing down a few names with you and wondering where these players have gone. When we talk about ‘surgery’ in the team, what usually happens is that two or three new youngsters suddenly appear in the side. These are players who have only played one season or around eight to ten matches. It’s good if you bring them in based on performance, but even that doesn’t seem to be the case here,” Afridi said.

Shahid also shared a list of domestic performers whom he believes deserve consideration for national selection, emphasising that players performing consistently in domestic cricket should be prioritised.

“If I share the list, the new youngsters I am referring to — the ones I called ‘choozay’ — include Shahzaib Khan, who currently has the highest runs with an average of around 80. After him there is Imam-ul-Haq, then Shamyl Hussain, Taimoor Khan and Maaz Sadaqat. These are the names I can see. If you had to select from them, Shahzaib should have been picked first because he has the most runs,” he stated.

While speaking about Pakistan’s selection policies and the handling of emerging cricketers, the former all-rounder questioned the team management’s approach of quickly moving on to new youngsters while several previously groomed players have seemingly disappeared from the national setup despite performing in domestic cricket and representing Pakistan at different levels.

“Tell me one thing — you have brought in these youngsters based on a few first-class matches, but what happened to those players who were supposed to be our future? The ones we were developing? They came through domestic cricket performances and even played for Pakistan,” he said.

The former all-rounder listed down several players who were once regarded as key prospects for Pakistan cricket. He further questioned why many players who were earlier considered long-term prospects are no longer part of the conversation.

“If their form dipped, they went back to domestic cricket, performed again, and then suddenly disappeared. Just listen to these names: where is Imam-ul-Haq? Abdullah Shafique, who once looked like Pakistan’s future, where has he gone? Kamran Ghulam — someone even said Pakistan had found its AB de Villiers,” he stated.

“Saud Shakeel was also considered part of Pakistan’s future. Then there were Hassan Nawaz, Tayyab Tahir, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal and Shahnawaz Dahani. Where have all these players gone?” he questioned.

He expressed concern over how quickly new players are being labelled as Pakistan’s future despite limited domestic experience.

“Have they expired? Have they retired? Suddenly these new youngsters who have only played eight or ten first-class matches are being labelled as Pakistan’s future,” he said.

“Tell me what these other players are supposed to do now. Imam and others have played for Pakistan for so long — where should they go and perform? Should they sit in the PCB office and perform there? Where should they go so that they start becoming visible again?” he concluded.