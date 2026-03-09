Tentative schedule unveiled for historic PSL 11

Shaheen Shah Afridi (third from right) celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of his Quetta Gladiators' counterpart Saud Shakeel (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — AFP

The tentative schedule for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been unveiled, with the tournament expected to run from March 26 to May 3.

According to reports, the play-off matches are set to be split between Rawalpindi and Lahore, while the opening match has already been confirmed.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on debutants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in the tournament opener at Gaddafi Stadium.

In the first phase of the competition, each of the participating teams will play a total of seven matches.

The six franchises involved in the tournament will compete in a round-robin format during this stage as they aim to secure a place in the next phase.

Sources indicate that the tournament will then move into a second phase, where the teams will be divided into two groups.

During this stage, each side will play three additional matches, taking their total number of fixtures before the play-offs to ten.

The play-off schedule has also been tentatively outlined. The first Qualifier is expected to be held in Rawalpindi on April 28, followed by the first Eliminator in Lahore on April 29.

The second Eliminator is scheduled to take place in Lahore on May 1, while the grand final is set to be hosted in Lahore on May 3.

Regarding the group composition for the second phase, one group will consist of Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.

The other group will include Islamabad United, Pindiz, Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans.

For the unversed, the official schedule for PSL 11 is expected to be announced in the coming days.