Pindiz unveil official team logo ahead of PSL 11

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) and Walee Technologies' representatives at the auction for Multan Sultans at the Expo Centre in Lahore on February 9, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: The Pindiz have unveiled their official team crest with a pioneering art-led graffiti launch at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, heralding an ambitious new era for cricket in the garrison city.

The reveal marked a significant milestone ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May.

The tournament will commence with defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing debutants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium.

With a clear brand vision to challenge convention, The Pindiz are positioning themselves as more than just a cricket franchise. The brand aims to evolve into a comprehensive lifestyle entity, spanning sportswear, footwear, and broader lifestyle merchandise.

The newly unveiled crest encapsulates the team's core identity: energetic, aggressive, raw, and challenging. Central to the design is a dynamic 'P' monogram, symbolising the speed, intensity, and explosive energy that define both the team and its city.

A vibrant orange centrepiece represents passion and competitive fire, whilst a bold neon green outline injects contemporary edge. The assertive, angular wordmark cutting across the emblem reinforces the franchise's confident character.

The brand architecture rests upon four defining pillars: adaptive, kinetic, bold, and directional. These characteristics reflect a team that moves with energy, evolves with the game, and leads from the front, mirroring the spirit of Rawalpindi itself.

The launch evening brought together fans, media, and cricket community members for a creative spectacle that celebrated Rawalpindi's culture and sporting heritage.

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah completed the final section of the graffiti artwork, providing the dramatic climax before the full logo was revealed.

Festivities continued with an energetic bike rally through Murree Road, featuring over 100 bikers and a convoy of cars proudly displaying The Pindiz colours.

The procession wound through one of Rawalpindi's busiest thoroughfares, drawing enthusiastic responses from cricket fans and the public, before concluding at two of the city's iconic food destinations, Mamu Burger and Pappu Soda.

Speaking at the official launch event of the franchise, the owner of The Pindiz, Mr. Ahsan Tahir, shared his vision behind unveiling the team’s identity through a unique art-led logo reveal and bikers rally in Rawalpindi.

He highlighted the city’s deep-rooted connection with cricket and emphasised the franchise’s ambition to evolve beyond a domestic team into a global sports brand that connects with fans locally and internationally.

"Rawalpindi has always had a special relationship with cricket, and the passion of this city is unmatched. With this art-led logo reveal and bikers rally, we wanted to unveil The Pindiz in a way that truly reflects the bold spirit of Rawalpindi. Our vision is to build Team Pindiz into more than a cricket franchise," Tahir said.

"We want it to become a premium global sports brand with a world-class franchising ecosystem that engages fans throughout the year. From strong fan and consumer touchpoints to a growing global fan base and deeper connections with the Pakistani diaspora, our goal is to create lasting value through experiences, community, retail products, services, and more," he added.

The team's identity is further defined by three guiding principles: ambition with intent, energy that never stands still, and boldness as our default. These values closely align with the character and attitude of Rawalpindi itself.

With this unveiling, The Pindiz have taken their first stride toward building a dynamic cricket brand poised to represent the city on an increasingly prominent stage.

It may be recalled that the franchise was acquired by Walee Technologies for a remarkable PKR 2.45 billion at the historic auction held at the Expo Centre in Lahore earlier this month.

The bidding intensified dramatically when Walee Technologies returned with the staggering offer, prompting CD Ventures to request a strategic timeout.

The franchise, formerly known as Multan Sultans, was put to auction after previous owner Ali Tareen opted not to renew the decade-long ownership contract following last year's landmark 10th edition of the tournament.

Consequently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) temporarily assumed control, with Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirming the board would oversee the former champions' affairs for this historic 11th edition, which will feature eight competing teams.