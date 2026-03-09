National T20 Cup 2026: Usman Khan, bowlers help Karachi Blues thump Sialkot Region

Karachi Region Blues batter Usman Khan (left) and Jahandad Khan are pictured during their National T20 Cup 2026 match against Sialkot Region at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 8, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Karachi Region Blues thumped Sialkot Region by 40 runs to kick-start their campaign in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2026 here on Sunday at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Karachi piled up a mammoth 201 and were bundled out in 19.2 overs, courtesy of exceptional batting performances by wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan and opener Ahsan Ali.

The team got off to a decent start as openers Ahsan and Jahanzaib Sultan started piling on runs, but their partnership was cut short when Jahanzaib was dismissed after scoring 12 off 13 deliveries, hitting one four, with Abdul Subhan claiming the wicket.

Mirza Saad Baig was the next batter to depart for 14 off nine deliveries, striking two fours and one six before Sufiyan Muqeem removed him, leaving Karachi at 56-2 in 5.4 overs.

Ahsan was in top-notch form with the bat as he piled on runs and also raised his bat for a well-deserved half-century.

However, his innings ended when Usama Mir picked up the big wicket. Ahsan scored 50 off 27 deliveries, smashing five boundaries and three sixes.

Usman Khan and Mohammad Taha then joined hands and helped the side cross the 100-run mark.

Taha later became the fourth wicket to fall for Karachi as Abdul Subhan dismissed him for one off three deliveries, reducing the side to 103-4 in 11.5 overs.

Rameez Aziz Panjara and Wahaj Riaz were the next batters to fall cheaply for two and a duck respectively, with Muhammad Ali and Hamza Nazar taking the wickets.

Usman continued his aggressive approach and brought up his half-century while steering Karachi towards a competitive total. Jahandad Khan also joined the charge, contributing quick runs.

However, the partnership was broken when Usman was dismissed by Abdul Subhan after a brilliant knock of 81 off 39 deliveries, which included nine fours and four sixes.

Subhan struck again on the very next delivery as Mehran Mumtaz was dismissed for a first-ball duck, leaving Karachi at 194-8 in 18.5 overs.

Jahandad was the next set batter to fall after playing a fiery cameo of 30 off 16 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Abdul Subhan claimed his fourth wicket of the match, while Muhammad Ali wrapped up the innings by dismissing Shahnawaz Dahani for seven off three deliveries.

Abdul Subhan was the pick of the bowlers for his side, claiming four wickets for 41 runs in four overs. Muhammad Ali also took two wickets, while Usama Mir and Sufiyan Muqeem chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 202, Sialkot were bundled out for 161 in 19.4 overs, courtesy of an exceptional bowling performance from Khalil Ahmed and Muhammad Taha.

Skipper Usama Mir led the batting effort and top-scored for his side with 63 off 32 deliveries, comprising six fours and four sixes, before being dismissed by Khalil Ahmed.

Abdullah Shafique contributed 28 off 14 deliveries, including one four and two sixes, before giving away his wicket to Mehran Mumtaz. Hamza Nazar scored 10 runs, while Khawaja Arham and Ali Afzal chipped in with 15 runs each.

For Karachi, Khalil Ahmed registered impressive figures of 4/27 in four overs, while Taha picked up three wickets. Shahnawaz Dahani claimed two wickets, and Mehran Mumtaz also took one.