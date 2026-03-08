India register multiple firsts with T20 World Cup 2026 glory

India's Jasprit Bumrah (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. — Reuters

AHMEDABAD: Co-hosts and defending champions India registered a resounding 95-run victory over New Zealand in the final to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the home side racked up a mammoth total of 255/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from their top-order batters Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Samson remained the top-scorer with a blazing 89 off 46 deliveries, studded with eight sixes and five fours, followed by Kishan and Sharma, who made 54 and 52, respectively.

James Neesham was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, taking three wickets for 46 runs in his four overs, while Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry could claim one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 256-run target, New Zealand's batting faltered against a disciplined Indian bowling attack and could muster 159 before getting bowled out in 19 overs despite Tim Seifert's half-century.

The opening batter waged a lone battle for the Blackcaps with a gutsy 52 off 26 deliveries, hitting five sixes and two fours.

Besides him, only Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell could amass double figures, making 43 and 17, respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India's bowling charge with a four-wicket haul, conceding just 15 runs in his four overs. He was supported by Axar Patel, who bagged three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya chipped in with one apiece.

Consequently, India became the first team to win three men's T20 World Cup titles, surpassing England and West Indies, who have two each.

The Men in Blue also became the first side to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, while also becoming the first to lift the coveted silverware at home.

Furthermore, their victory in the aforementioned fixture was also their first ever against New Zealand in T20 World Cups and came after three defeats in the inaugural edition in 2007, 2016 and 2021.