ICC postpones key governance meetings due to Middle East tensions

ICC Chairman Jay Shah (centre) poses for a picture with board members at the ICC headquarters in Dubai on December 5, 2024. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has postponed its scheduled board meetings, set to take place from March 25-27 in Doha, Qatar, citing the ongoing situation in the region.

The decision, communicated to member nations on Saturday—the eve of the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad—was described as unavoidable given current circumstances in the Middle East.

While the meetings are expected to be rescheduled for some time in April, a confirmed date has yet to be announced. Sources indicate that the ICC is actively seeking an alternative venue on the Asian continent to host the gathering.

The Doha meetings were intended to assemble ICC Board Directors, Chief Executives, Committee Members, and senior leadership as part of the organisation's regular governance calendar.

The assembly was billed as a crucial opportunity to deliberate on significant matters affecting both the present and future of the global game.

When the ICC first announced Qatar as the host nation on February 22, it highlighted the country's growing engagement with cricket and its broader sporting infrastructure.

The governing body had noted that its collaboration with the Qatar Cricket Association and the Olympic Committee had fuelled "remarkable progress" for the sport in recent years.

Meanwhile, a number of ICC officials are anticipated to be in Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

The host city is the home base of ICC Chair Jay Shah. Among those expected to attend the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium is New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chairman Roger Twose, with the Black Caps competing for the title.

Other notable attendees are set to include Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Cricket South Africa (CSA) chairman Dr Mohammed Moosajee, alongside several other board representatives.

However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam is not expected to be present, as he is believed to be in Melbourne. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Moshsin Naqvi will also not be in attendance.