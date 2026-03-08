National T20 Cup 2026: Abbottabad crush Multan to make triumphant start

Abbottabad's Kamran Ghulam (left) celebrates with teammate Khushdil Shah after winning their National T20 Cup match against Multan at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 8, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Half-centuries from Kamran Ghulam and Shahzaib Khan helped Abbottabad chase down the daunting 204-run target and beat Multan by eight wickets in the third match of the National T20 Cup 2026 here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first in the campaign opener, Multan accumulated a formidable total of 203/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Moheer Saeed and Muhammad Shahzad.

Moheer remained the top-scorer for Multan with a blistering 76 off 41 deliveries, featuring eight fours and four sixes, while Shahzad made an unbeaten 54 off 26 deliveries, hitting four sixes and as many fours.

Wicketkeeper batter Bismillah Khan made a notable contribution with a 30-ball 45, comprising six fours and a six.

Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Abbottabad, taking three wickets for 35 runs in his four overs, while Shahab Khan and Razaullah chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 204-run target, Abbottabad struck the winning runs for the loss of two wickets, courtesy of Ghulam and Shahzaib, who made brisk half-centuries.

Ghulam remained the top-scorer for Abbottabad with an unbeaten 95 off just 48 deliveries, studded with seven fours and five sixes, while Shahzaib made a 42-ball 52 with the help of three fours and two sixes. The duo also shared a 79-run partnership for the second wicket.

For his anchoring knock in the run chase, Ghulam was adjudged the Player of the Match.

For Multan, Hasan Hafeez and Ali Majid could pick up a wicket apiece.

The eight-wicket victory helped Abbottabad clinch the top spot in the Group B standings of the National T20 Cup 2026, while Multan succumbed to the bottom.