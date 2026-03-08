India pile mammoth total against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 final

India's Sanju Samson (right) and Ishan Kishan bump fists during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. — Reuters

AHMEDABAD: Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson's swashbuckling half-centuries powered defending champions India to a massive total against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's decision to field first backfired as his team's bowling unit conceded 255/5 in 20 overs against the home side.

India got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their opening pair of Sharma and Samson put together 98 runs in just seven overs.

Rachin Ravindra eventually broke the opening partnership on the first delivery of the eighth over by getting Sharma caught behind, who made 52 off 21 deliveries, laced with six fours and three sixes.

Following his dismissal, Ishan Kishan joined Samson in the middle, and the duo ensured retaining India's momentum by knitting a 105-run partnership for the second wicket off just 47 deliveries before both fell victim to James Neesham in the 16th over.

Samson remained the top-scorer for India with 89 off 46 deliveries, studded with eight sixes and five fours, while Kishan smashed eight boundaries, including four sixes, on his way to a 25-ball 54.

Neesham inflicted another blow to India's batting expedition in the same over as he dismissed their captain Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck, reducing the home side to 204/4 in 16 overs.

Following the brief collapse, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (18) and Tilak Varma joined forces for a 22-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which culminated with the former's dismissal in the penultimate over.

Pandya's dismissal paved the way for Shivam Dube to walk out and add valuable runs at the backend with an unbeaten 26-run cameo, coming off just eight deliveries and featured three fours and two sixes.

Neesham was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking three wickets for 46 runs in his four overs, while Ravindra and Matt Henry could pick up one apiece.