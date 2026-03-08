Sanju Samson equals Shahid Afridi's long-standing T20 World Cup record

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: India's right-handed opener Sanju Samson on Sunday equalled legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's 17-year-old record with a half-century against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final, underway here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The half-century marked Samson's third in as many of his previous T20 World Cup matches, as he amassed the milestone in the high-stakes Super Eights match against West Indies and in the semi-final against England.

As a result, the 31-year-old became only the third player to score a half-century in the semi-final and final of a men's T20 World Cup, joining Pakistan's Afridi and compatriot Virat Kohli.

Afridi was the first to achieve the unique feat by smashing half-centuries in the semi-final and final of the 2009 edition, while Kohli emulated it in the 2014 edition.

Batters to score a half-century in semi-final and final of a T20 World Cup

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – in 2009 Virat Kohli (India) – in 2014 Sanju Samson (India) – in 2026

The in-form opener was eventually dismissed by James Neesham in the 16th over of India's innings and walked back after top-scoring with a quickfire 89 off 46 deliveries, studded with eight sixes and five fours.

His 89-run knock is now the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing the previous best of 85 by West Indies' Marlon Samuels, registered against England in the final of the 2016 edition.

Highest individual scores in T20 World Cup finals: