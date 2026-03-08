Abhishek Sharma breaks all-time T20 World Cup record with 18-ball fifty in final

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates scoring a half-century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. — Reuters

AHMEDABAD: India's left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he registered the fastest half-century in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup final.

Sharma, ranked first in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, had failed to live up to his stature in the early phase of the 20-team mega event as he registered three ducks in each of his first three matches against the United States of America (USA), arch-rivals Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The 25-year-old eventually broke his run-drought in the Super Eights match against South Africa, during which he scored 15, and later showed glimpses of his brilliance with a half-century against Zimbabwe.

Sharma, however, failed to carry his form as he registered single-digit scores in the must-win Super Eights match against West Indies and in the semi-final against England.

The top-ranked T20I batter thus entered the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand with just 89 runs to his name at a dismal average of 12.71, but scripted an astounding turnaround in the summit clash by smashing an 18-ball half-century to give India a flamboyant start.

Although Sharma failed to convert his belligerent half-century into a big knock, it helped him break South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen's record of scoring the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup final.

Notably, Klaasen smashed a 23-ball fifty in South Africa's unsuccessful run chase against in the previous edition's final.

Fastest half-centuries in Men's T20 World Cup finals

Abhishek Sharma (India) – 18 balls against New Zealand in 2026 Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) – 23 balls against India in 2024 Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 31 balls against Australia in 2021

For the unversed, Sharma's record-breaking knock eventually culminated in the eighth over of India's innings as he got caught behind off Rachin Ravindra and walked back after scoring 52 off 21 deliveries, studded with six fours and three sixes.