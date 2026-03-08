T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against India

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) flips the coin as New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (centre) looks on at the toss for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

AHMEDABAD: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to field first against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy.

Head-to-head

Historically, India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue leading the head-to-head record with 18 victories, compared to the Blackcaps' 11, while one match ended in a tie.

In T20 World Cups, however, the two teams have locked horns thrice, and New Zealand boast a perfect 3-0 record over India.

Matches: 30

India: 18

New Zealand: 11

Tie: 1

Form Guide

India and New Zealand enter the summit clash with similar momentum, as both teams have just one defeat in their last five matches.

Overall, New Zealand lost two matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, against South Africa in the group stage and against England in the Super Eights, while India suffered the loss just once against the Proteas.

The Men In Blue booked their place in the final with a hard-earned seven-run victory over England in the semi-final, while the Blackcaps blew away South Africa by nine wickets in the first knockout fixture.

India: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: W, L, W, NR, W