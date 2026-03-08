India vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Final, IND vs NZ Match 55

India and New Zealand face off in the final match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. — Geo Super

AHMEDABAD: The grand finale of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between the defending champions India and New Zealand is being played here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Historically, India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue leading with 16 wins, while the Blackcaps have 11 victories, and three matches ended in a tie.

Overall, both teams have faced each other three times in T20 World Cup history, with New Zealand claiming all three victories, while India are yet to register a win.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy.